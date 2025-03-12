Moedas / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.48 USD 0.01 (2.13%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HBIO para hoje mudou para 2.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.47 e o mais alto foi 0.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Harvard Bioscience Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HBIO Notícias
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.47 0.49
Faixa anual
0.28 2.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.47
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.48
- Ask
- 0.78
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.49
- Volume
- 312
- Mudança diária
- 2.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.31%
- Mudança anual
- -82.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh