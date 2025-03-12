通貨 / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.48 USD 0.01 (2.13%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HBIOの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.47の安値と0.49の高値で取引されました。
Harvard Bioscience Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBIO News
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.47 0.49
1年のレンジ
0.28 2.82
- 以前の終値
- 0.47
- 始値
- 0.48
- 買値
- 0.48
- 買値
- 0.78
- 安値
- 0.47
- 高値
- 0.49
- 出来高
- 312
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.31%
- 1年の変化
- -82.22%
