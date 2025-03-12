QuotazioniSezioni
HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc

0.47 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HBIO ha avuto una variazione del -2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.46 e ad un massimo di 0.48.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.46 0.48
Intervallo Annuale
0.28 2.82
Chiusura Precedente
0.48
Apertura
0.47
Bid
0.47
Ask
0.77
Minimo
0.46
Massimo
0.48
Volume
282
Variazione giornaliera
-2.08%
Variazione Mensile
-6.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.95%
Variazione Annuale
-82.59%
21 settembre, domenica