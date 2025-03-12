Valute / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.47 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBIO ha avuto una variazione del -2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.46 e ad un massimo di 0.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Harvard Bioscience Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HBIO News
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.46 0.48
Intervallo Annuale
0.28 2.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.48
- Apertura
- 0.47
- Bid
- 0.47
- Ask
- 0.77
- Minimo
- 0.46
- Massimo
- 0.48
- Volume
- 282
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -82.59%
21 settembre, domenica