Currencies / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.48 USD 0.04 (9.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HBIO exchange rate has changed by 9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.45 and at a high of 0.56.
Follow Harvard Bioscience Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HBIO News
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.45 0.56
Year Range
0.28 2.82
- Previous Close
- 0.44
- Open
- 0.51
- Bid
- 0.48
- Ask
- 0.78
- Low
- 0.45
- High
- 0.56
- Volume
- 3.504 K
- Daily Change
- 9.09%
- Month Change
- -4.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.31%
- Year Change
- -82.22%
