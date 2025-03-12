货币 / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.47 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HBIO汇率已更改-2.08%。当日，交易品种以低点0.46和高点0.49进行交易。
关注Harvard Bioscience Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HBIO新闻
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
0.46 0.49
年范围
0.28 2.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.48
- 开盘价
- 0.47
- 卖价
- 0.47
- 买价
- 0.77
- 最低价
- 0.46
- 最高价
- 0.49
- 交易量
- 725
- 日变化
- -2.08%
- 月变化
- -6.00%
- 6个月变化
- -22.95%
- 年变化
- -82.59%
