통화 / HBIO
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.47 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HBIO 환율이 오늘 -2.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.46이고 고가는 0.48이었습니다.
Harvard Bioscience Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.46 0.48
년간 변동
0.28 2.82
- 이전 종가
- 0.48
- 시가
- 0.47
- Bid
- 0.47
- Ask
- 0.77
- 저가
- 0.46
- 고가
- 0.48
- 볼륨
- 282
- 일일 변동
- -2.08%
- 월 변동
- -6.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -22.95%
- 년간 변동율
- -82.59%
20 9월, 토요일