Devises / HBIO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HBIO: Harvard Bioscience Inc
0.47 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HBIO a changé de -2.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.46 et à un maximum de 0.48.
Suivez la dynamique Harvard Bioscience Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBIO Nouvelles
- L’objectif de prix de l’action Harvard Bioscience abaissé à 2$ par Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience stock price target lowered to $2 at Benchmark
- Harvard Bioscience appoints Stephen DeNelsky to board of directors
- Harvard Bioscience enters retention agreement with interim CFO Mark Frost
- Judge orders Trump administration to restore part of UCLA’s suspended funding
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBIO)
- Harvard Bioscience earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harvard Bioscience Q2 2025 slides: improved profitability despite revenue challenges
- Harvard Bioscience Tops Q2 Revenue Views
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Trump administration refers Harvard to Justice Department in civil rights probe
- Trump signals openness to $500 million settlement with Harvard
- Harvard Bioscience names John Duke as new CEO as Jim Green retires
- Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit
- Harvard faces accreditation scrutiny and subpoenas over antisemitism
- Harvard’s AAA rating can withstand Trump threats for now, S&P Global says
- Harvard Bioscience appoints new board member
- Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants
- Trump administration freezes billions in grant funding to Harvard
- Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
- US probes Harvard and its law review for ’race-based discrimination’
- Yale University explores sale of private equity fund interests
- Trump says Harvard is abusing its tax-exempt status
Range quotidien
0.46 0.48
Range Annuel
0.28 2.82
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.48
- Ouverture
- 0.47
- Bid
- 0.47
- Ask
- 0.77
- Plus Bas
- 0.46
- Plus Haut
- 0.48
- Volume
- 282
- Changement quotidien
- -2.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -22.95%
- Changement Annuel
- -82.59%
20 septembre, samedi