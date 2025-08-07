CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / FXI
Voltar para Ações

FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FXI para hoje mudou para -0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.93 e o mais alto foi 41.36.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares China Large-Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FXI Notícias

Faixa diária
40.93 41.36
Faixa anual
28.63 41.72
Fechamento anterior
41.10
Open
41.18
Bid
40.95
Ask
41.25
Low
40.93
High
41.36
Volume
16.481 K
Mudança diária
-0.36%
Mudança mensal
5.79%
Mudança de 6 meses
14.80%
Mudança anual
27.93%
21 setembro, domingo