FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF
40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FXI para hoje mudou para -0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.93 e o mais alto foi 41.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares China Large-Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FXI Notícias
Faixa diária
40.93 41.36
Faixa anual
28.63 41.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.10
- Open
- 41.18
- Bid
- 40.95
- Ask
- 41.25
- Low
- 40.93
- High
- 41.36
- Volume
- 16.481 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.80%
- Mudança anual
- 27.93%
21 setembro, domingo