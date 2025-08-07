QuotazioniSezioni
FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXI ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.93 e ad un massimo di 41.36.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares China Large-Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.93 41.36
Intervallo Annuale
28.63 41.72
Chiusura Precedente
41.10
Apertura
41.18
Bid
40.95
Ask
41.25
Minimo
40.93
Massimo
41.36
Volume
16.481 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.36%
Variazione Mensile
5.79%
Variazione Semestrale
14.80%
Variazione Annuale
27.93%
