Valute / FXI
FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF
40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXI ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.93 e ad un massimo di 41.36.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares China Large-Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.93 41.36
Intervallo Annuale
28.63 41.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.10
- Apertura
- 41.18
- Bid
- 40.95
- Ask
- 41.25
- Minimo
- 40.93
- Massimo
- 41.36
- Volume
- 16.481 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.93%
21 settembre, domenica