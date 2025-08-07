货币 / FXI
FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF
40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FXI汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点40.93和高点41.36进行交易。
关注iShares China Large-Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FXI新闻
日范围
40.93 41.36
年范围
28.63 41.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.10
- 开盘价
- 41.18
- 卖价
- 40.95
- 买价
- 41.25
- 最低价
- 40.93
- 最高价
- 41.36
- 交易量
- 16.481 K
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- 5.79%
- 6个月变化
- 14.80%
- 年变化
- 27.93%
