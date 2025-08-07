报价部分
货币 / FXI
FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FXI汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点40.93和高点41.36进行交易。

关注iShares China Large-Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
40.93 41.36
年范围
28.63 41.72
前一天收盘价
41.10
开盘价
41.18
卖价
40.95
买价
41.25
最低价
40.93
最高价
41.36
交易量
16.481 K
日变化
-0.36%
月变化
5.79%
6个月变化
14.80%
年变化
27.93%
