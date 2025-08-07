QuotesSections
Currencies / FXI
FXI: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

40.95 USD 0.15 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXI exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.93 and at a high of 41.36.

Follow iShares China Large-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
40.93 41.36
Year Range
28.63 41.72
Previous Close
41.10
Open
41.18
Bid
40.95
Ask
41.25
Low
40.93
High
41.36
Volume
16.481 K
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
5.79%
6 Months Change
14.80%
Year Change
27.93%
21 September, Sunday