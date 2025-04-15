Moedas / EPC
EPC: Edgewell Personal Care Company
20.88 USD 0.06 (0.29%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EPC para hoje mudou para 0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.68 e o mais alto foi 20.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Edgewell Personal Care Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EPC Notícias
- Edgewell announces COO departure, shifts to regional hub structure
- Celebrity-backed diaper maker Coterie nears sale to Mammoth Brands, sources say
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Edgewell Personal Care stock price target on weak Q3
- Edgewell Personal Care stock rating upgraded by Morgan Stanley after hitting bottom
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q3 Earnings
- Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Edgewell Personal Care misses Q3 expectations, lowers guidance
- Edgewell Personal Care earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- How a Biden-era law is helping this battery maker deal with Trump’s tariffs
- Church & Dwight (CHD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Edgewell Stock: Getting A Shave Itself (NYSE:EPC)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Right Now?
- Antilles Gold signs LoI with Xinhai for Cuban mine project
- TDPC awards Ntorya gas field pipeline EPC contract to Chinese companies
- Interparfums: Seems Like A Good Time For A Downgrade (NASDAQ:IPAR)
- Edgewell Personal Care Releases its 2024 Sustainability Report
- Edgewell Personal Care stock hits 52-week low at 22.62 USD
- Edgewell Personal Care credit outlook revised to negative by S&P on tariff concerns
- Edgewell stock hits 52-week low at $24.35 amid market challenges
- Petrovietnam signs EPC contract for power plant
- Hawaiian Tropic Embarks on Bold New Chapter with Launch of "Tana Sutra" Campaign Featuring Alix Earle
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Buying The Plunge May Make Sense
Faixa diária
20.68 20.97
Faixa anual
20.68 38.45
Fechamento anterior
- 20.82
Open
- 20.86
Bid
- 20.88
Ask
- 21.18
Low
- 20.68
High
- 20.97
Volume
- 273
Mudança diária
- 0.29%
Mudança mensal
- -12.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.38%
Mudança anual
- -42.70%
