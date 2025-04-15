QuotazioniSezioni
EPC: Edgewell Personal Care Company

20.31 USD 0.58 (2.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPC ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.19 e ad un massimo di 20.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Edgewell Personal Care Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.19 20.96
Intervallo Annuale
20.19 38.45
Chiusura Precedente
20.89
Apertura
20.84
Bid
20.31
Ask
20.61
Minimo
20.19
Massimo
20.96
Volume
1.114 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.78%
Variazione Mensile
-15.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.19%
Variazione Annuale
-44.26%
20 settembre, sabato