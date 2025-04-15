Valute / EPC
EPC: Edgewell Personal Care Company
20.31 USD 0.58 (2.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPC ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.19 e ad un massimo di 20.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Edgewell Personal Care Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EPC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.19 20.96
Intervallo Annuale
20.19 38.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.89
- Apertura
- 20.84
- Bid
- 20.31
- Ask
- 20.61
- Minimo
- 20.19
- Massimo
- 20.96
- Volume
- 1.114 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -44.26%
20 settembre, sabato