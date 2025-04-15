CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / EPC
Volver a Acciones

EPC: Edgewell Personal Care Company

20.82 USD 0.44 (2.07%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EPC de hoy ha cambiado un -2.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.66.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Edgewell Personal Care Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPC News

Rango diario
20.71 21.66
Rango anual
20.71 38.45
Cierres anteriores
21.26
Open
21.15
Bid
20.82
Ask
21.12
Low
20.71
High
21.66
Volumen
843
Cambio diario
-2.07%
Cambio mensual
-13.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
-33.57%
Cambio anual
-42.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B