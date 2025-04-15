Divisas / EPC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EPC: Edgewell Personal Care Company
20.82 USD 0.44 (2.07%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EPC de hoy ha cambiado un -2.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Edgewell Personal Care Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPC News
- Edgewell announces COO departure, shifts to regional hub structure
- Celebrity-backed diaper maker Coterie nears sale to Mammoth Brands, sources say
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Edgewell Personal Care stock price target on weak Q3
- Edgewell Personal Care stock rating upgraded by Morgan Stanley after hitting bottom
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q3 Earnings
- Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Edgewell Personal Care misses Q3 expectations, lowers guidance
- Edgewell Personal Care earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- How a Biden-era law is helping this battery maker deal with Trump’s tariffs
- Church & Dwight (CHD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Edgewell Stock: Getting A Shave Itself (NYSE:EPC)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Right Now?
- Antilles Gold signs LoI with Xinhai for Cuban mine project
- TDPC awards Ntorya gas field pipeline EPC contract to Chinese companies
- Interparfums: Seems Like A Good Time For A Downgrade (NASDAQ:IPAR)
- Edgewell Personal Care Releases its 2024 Sustainability Report
- Edgewell Personal Care stock hits 52-week low at 22.62 USD
- Edgewell Personal Care credit outlook revised to negative by S&P on tariff concerns
- Edgewell stock hits 52-week low at $24.35 amid market challenges
- Petrovietnam signs EPC contract for power plant
- Hawaiian Tropic Embarks on Bold New Chapter with Launch of "Tana Sutra" Campaign Featuring Alix Earle
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Buying The Plunge May Make Sense
Rango diario
20.71 21.66
Rango anual
20.71 38.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.26
- Open
- 21.15
- Bid
- 20.82
- Ask
- 21.12
- Low
- 20.71
- High
- 21.66
- Volumen
- 843
- Cambio diario
- -2.07%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.07%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -33.57%
- Cambio anual
- -42.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B