ENIC: Enel Chile S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5
3.81 USD 0.03 (0.78%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENIC para hoje mudou para -0.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.79 e o mais alto foi 3.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enel Chile S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ENIC Notícias
Faixa diária
3.79 3.82
Faixa anual
2.60 4.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.84
- Open
- 3.79
- Bid
- 3.81
- Ask
- 4.11
- Low
- 3.79
- High
- 3.82
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.45%
- Mudança anual
- 36.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh