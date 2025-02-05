Currencies / ENIC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ENIC: Enel Chile S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5
3.80 USD 0.07 (1.81%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENIC exchange rate has changed by -1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.80 and at a high of 3.86.
Follow Enel Chile S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENIC News
- Tottenham says club is 'not for sale' after rejecting 2 expressions of interest
- Earnings call transcript: Enel Chile Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Enel Chile S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ENIC)
- Enel Chile (ENIC) Stock: Hydrology Weak Again
- Enel Chile Is Fairly Valued, After A Record 2024 That Is Challenging To Repeat (NYSE:ENIC)
- Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- 4 Stocks to Buy on Trump’s Turbocharged News Cycle
- How Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge the Fourth Crypto Boom Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge Crypto
- 3 Reasons Why Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge the Fourth Crypto Boom
Daily Range
3.80 3.86
Year Range
2.60 4.05
- Previous Close
- 3.87
- Open
- 3.83
- Bid
- 3.80
- Ask
- 4.10
- Low
- 3.80
- High
- 3.86
- Volume
- 213
- Daily Change
- -1.81%
- Month Change
- 10.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.15%
- Year Change
- 36.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%