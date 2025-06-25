Moedas / DLB
DLB: Dolby Laboratories
71.91 USD 0.45 (0.63%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DLB para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.58 e o mais alto foi 72.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dolby Laboratories. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
71.58 72.28
Faixa anual
68.24 89.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.46
- Open
- 72.04
- Bid
- 71.91
- Ask
- 72.21
- Low
- 71.58
- High
- 72.28
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.59%
- Mudança anual
- -5.19%
