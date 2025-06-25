货币 / DLB
DLB: Dolby Laboratories
72.22 USD 0.33 (0.46%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DLB汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点72.16和高点72.35进行交易。
关注Dolby Laboratories动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLB新闻
- Baird starts coverage on Dolby, Duolingo, Lionsgate and Starz
- This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)
- Baird initiates Dolby Laboratories stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Will Dolby Laboratories Become The Kodak Of A/V? (NYSE:DLB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Dolby Laboratories stock price target raised to $114 by Tigress Financial
- GoPro's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
- QuantumScape: Great Tech, High Risk (NYSE:QS)
- Sonos' Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Up
- SONY's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Up Y/Y, View Lifted on Softer Tariff Hit
- Dolby (DLB) Q3 Revenue Up 9%
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Dolby Labs beats Q3 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dolby Labs CEO Kevin Yeaman sells $3.17 million in stock
- AMC Jumps 11% after First Analyst Buy in 4 Years – Is Analyst Sentiment Turning? - TipRanks.com
- Dolby Laboratories: 2025 Update Shows Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DLB)
- Dolby Laboratories: Intriguing But Not Cheap Enough To Buy (NYSE:DLB)
- Dolby Laboratories CEO Yeaman sells $1.85m in shares
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
日范围
72.16 72.35
年范围
68.24 89.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.89
- 开盘价
- 72.22
- 卖价
- 72.22
- 买价
- 72.52
- 最低价
- 72.16
- 最高价
- 72.35
- 交易量
- 37
- 日变化
- 0.46%
- 月变化
- 1.33%
- 6个月变化
- -10.21%
- 年变化
- -4.79%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值