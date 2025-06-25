クォートセクション
通貨 / DLB
DLB: Dolby Laboratories

72.10 USD 0.64 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DLBの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.58の安値と72.36の高値で取引されました。

Dolby Laboratoriesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

DLB News

1日のレンジ
71.58 72.36
1年のレンジ
68.24 89.66
以前の終値
71.46
始値
72.04
買値
72.10
買値
72.40
安値
71.58
高値
72.36
出来高
609
1日の変化
0.90%
1ヶ月の変化
1.16%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.36%
1年の変化
-4.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K