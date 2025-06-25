通貨 / DLB
DLB: Dolby Laboratories
72.10 USD 0.64 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DLBの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.58の安値と72.36の高値で取引されました。
Dolby Laboratoriesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DLB News
- Baird starts coverage on Dolby, Duolingo, Lionsgate and Starz
- This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)
- Baird initiates Dolby Laboratories stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Will Dolby Laboratories Become The Kodak Of A/V? (NYSE:DLB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Dolby Laboratories stock price target raised to $114 by Tigress Financial
- GoPro's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
- QuantumScape: Great Tech, High Risk (NYSE:QS)
- Sonos' Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Up
- SONY's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Up Y/Y, View Lifted on Softer Tariff Hit
- Dolby (DLB) Q3 Revenue Up 9%
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Dolby Labs beats Q3 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dolby Labs CEO Kevin Yeaman sells $3.17 million in stock
- AMC Jumps 11% after First Analyst Buy in 4 Years – Is Analyst Sentiment Turning? - TipRanks.com
- Dolby Laboratories: 2025 Update Shows Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DLB)
- Dolby Laboratories: Intriguing But Not Cheap Enough To Buy (NYSE:DLB)
- Dolby Laboratories CEO Yeaman sells $1.85m in shares
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
71.58 72.36
1年のレンジ
68.24 89.66
- 以前の終値
- 71.46
- 始値
- 72.04
- 買値
- 72.10
- 買値
- 72.40
- 安値
- 71.58
- 高値
- 72.36
- 出来高
- 609
- 1日の変化
- 0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.36%
- 1年の変化
- -4.94%
