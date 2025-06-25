Currencies / DLB
DLB: Dolby Laboratories
71.79 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.29 and at a high of 72.19.
Follow Dolby Laboratories dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
71.29 72.19
Year Range
68.24 89.66
- Previous Close
- 71.82
- Open
- 71.87
- Bid
- 71.79
- Ask
- 72.09
- Low
- 71.29
- High
- 72.19
- Volume
- 338
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.74%
- Year Change
- -5.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%