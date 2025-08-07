Moedas / DB
DB: Deutsche Bank AG
36.48 USD 0.08 (0.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DB para hoje mudou para -0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.23 e o mais alto foi 36.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Deutsche Bank AG. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
36.23 36.66
Faixa anual
16.02 37.86
- 36.56
- 36.36
- 36.48
- 36.78
- 36.23
- 36.66
- 3.800 K
- -0.22%
- 6.39%
- 51.56%
- 110.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- 23.2
- 3.7
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 5.6
- 7.6
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 231 mil
- 282 mil
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- 1.920 milh
- 1.935 milh
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
-
- -0.2%
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
-
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
-
- $123.1 bilh
- $150.8 bilh