DB: Deutsche Bank AG
36.24 USD 0.30 (0.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DB ha avuto una variazione del 0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.95 e ad un massimo di 36.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Deutsche Bank AG. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.95 36.57
Intervallo Annuale
16.02 37.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.94
- Apertura
- 35.99
- Bid
- 36.24
- Ask
- 36.54
- Minimo
- 35.95
- Massimo
- 36.57
- Volume
- 6.856 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 109.60%
20 settembre, sabato