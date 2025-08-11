Dövizler / DB
DB: Deutsche Bank AG
36.24 USD 0.30 (0.83%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DB fiyatı bugün 0.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.95 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.57 aralığında işlem gördü.
Deutsche Bank AG hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DB haberleri
Günlük aralık
35.95 36.57
Yıllık aralık
16.02 37.86
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.94
- Açılış
- 35.99
- Satış
- 36.24
- Alış
- 36.54
- Düşük
- 35.95
- Yüksek
- 36.57
- Hacim
- 6.856 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.83%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 50.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 109.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar