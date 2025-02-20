Moedas / DAO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl
8.82 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DAO para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.76 e o mais alto foi 8.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAO Notícias
- What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders
- Youdao: Tepid Revenue Growth Will Ultimately Limit Earnings Growth (NYSE:DAO)
- Youdao: Still A Buy On Earnings Breakthrough And Potential Buyback Resumption (DAO)
- Earnings call transcript: Youdao Q2 2025 sees first profitable quarter, stock reacts
- Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is NetEase Stock Falling Thursday? - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
- Youdao earnings beat by ¥0.69, revenue topped estimates
- NetEase stock price target raised to $155 from $131 at Jefferies
- Tencent Music stock price target raised to $22 on subscription growth
- NetEase stock target raised to $130 by CFRA
- Citi raises Youdao stock price target to $9.60, keeps neutral stance
- China's NetEase Stock Pops On Q1 Performance Fueled By Gaming Growth, Strong Cash Flow - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Youdao (NYSE:DAO)
- Youdao earnings beat by ¥0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
- NetEase shares surge 3% as Q1 results top estimates
- Decentralized Defense? NFT Group Targets Cold War Nuclear Bunker Buy
- Youdao: The Correction Could Have Further To Go (NYSE:DAO)
- NetEase Q4 Earnings: Revenue Miss, Gaming and Cost Controls Drive Margins, Boosts Dividend - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
Faixa diária
8.76 8.90
Faixa anual
4.12 11.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.83
- Open
- 8.78
- Bid
- 8.82
- Ask
- 9.12
- Low
- 8.76
- High
- 8.90
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.05%
- Mudança anual
- 114.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh