DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl
8.81 USD 0.10 (1.12%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAO exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.75 and at a high of 8.87.
DAO News
- What The LEASH V2 Launch Means For Shiba Inu Holders
- Youdao: Tepid Revenue Growth Will Ultimately Limit Earnings Growth (NYSE:DAO)
- Youdao: Still A Buy On Earnings Breakthrough And Potential Buyback Resumption (DAO)
- Earnings call transcript: Youdao Q2 2025 sees first profitable quarter, stock reacts
- Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is NetEase Stock Falling Thursday? - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
- Youdao earnings beat by ¥0.69, revenue topped estimates
- NetEase stock price target raised to $155 from $131 at Jefferies
- Tencent Music stock price target raised to $22 on subscription growth
- NetEase stock target raised to $130 by CFRA
- Citi raises Youdao stock price target to $9.60, keeps neutral stance
- China's NetEase Stock Pops On Q1 Performance Fueled By Gaming Growth, Strong Cash Flow - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Youdao (NYSE:DAO)
- Youdao earnings beat by ¥0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
- NetEase shares surge 3% as Q1 results top estimates
- Decentralized Defense? NFT Group Targets Cold War Nuclear Bunker Buy
- Youdao: The Correction Could Have Further To Go (NYSE:DAO)
- NetEase Q4 Earnings: Revenue Miss, Gaming and Cost Controls Drive Margins, Boosts Dividend - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
Daily Range
8.75 8.87
Year Range
4.12 11.83
- Previous Close
- 8.91
- Open
- 8.76
- Bid
- 8.81
- Ask
- 9.11
- Low
- 8.75
- High
- 8.87
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- -0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.92%
- Year Change
- 113.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%