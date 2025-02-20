통화 / DAO
DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl
8.85 USD 0.03 (0.34%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DAO 환율이 오늘 -0.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.82이고 고가는 8.97이었습니다.
Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.82 8.97
년간 변동
4.12 11.83
- 이전 종가
- 8.88
- 시가
- 8.85
- Bid
- 8.85
- Ask
- 9.15
- 저가
- 8.82
- 고가
- 8.97
- 볼륨
- 258
- 일일 변동
- -0.34%
- 월 변동
- -0.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 114.81%
20 9월, 토요일