DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl
8.85 USD 0.03 (0.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DAO ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.82 e ad un massimo di 8.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DAO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.82 8.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.12 11.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.88
- Apertura
- 8.85
- Bid
- 8.85
- Ask
- 9.15
- Minimo
- 8.82
- Massimo
- 8.97
- Volume
- 258
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 114.81%
20 settembre, sabato