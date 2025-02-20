QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DAO
Tornare a Azioni

DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl

8.85 USD 0.03 (0.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DAO ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.82 e ad un massimo di 8.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DAO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.82 8.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.12 11.83
Chiusura Precedente
8.88
Apertura
8.85
Bid
8.85
Ask
9.15
Minimo
8.82
Massimo
8.97
Volume
258
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
-0.23%
Variazione Semestrale
16.45%
Variazione Annuale
114.81%
20 settembre, sabato