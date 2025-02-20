クォートセクション
通貨 / DAO
DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl

8.88 USD 0.05 (0.57%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DAOの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.76の安値と8.90の高値で取引されました。

Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Clダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
8.76 8.90
1年のレンジ
4.12 11.83
以前の終値
8.83
始値
8.78
買値
8.88
買値
9.18
安値
8.76
高値
8.90
出来高
156
1日の変化
0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
0.11%
6ヶ月の変化
16.84%
1年の変化
115.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K