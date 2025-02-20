通貨 / DAO
DAO: Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cl
8.88 USD 0.05 (0.57%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DAOの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.76の安値と8.90の高値で取引されました。
Youdao Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Clダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.76 8.90
1年のレンジ
4.12 11.83
- 以前の終値
- 8.83
- 始値
- 8.78
- 買値
- 8.88
- 買値
- 9.18
- 安値
- 8.76
- 高値
- 8.90
- 出来高
- 156
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.84%
- 1年の変化
- 115.53%
