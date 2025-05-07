Moedas / CURI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A
4.97 USD 0.33 (7.11%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CURI para hoje mudou para 7.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.68 e o mais alto foi 4.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CuriosityStream Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CURI Notícias
- CuriosityStream announces pricing of 7 million share secondary offering
- CuriosityStream announces secondary offering by selling stockholder
- Curiosity Inc. expands reach through new DIRECTV distribution deal
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Imax (IMAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CuriosityStream: AI Licensing Lifeline's Sustainability At Question (NASDAQ:CURI)
- CuriosityStream extends CEO Stinchcomb’s contract through 2029
- Curiosity University Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Sweden
- Sink Your Teeth Into JAWS AND CLAWS WEEK ” Only on Curiosity Stream
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- CuriosityStream confirms $0.10 special dividend record date
- Curiosity Inks Deals With France TV, Canal+, Al Jazeera, And Others in Global Push - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Curiosity Inc. signs global content licensing deals across continents
- Curiosity expands FAST service with Samsung TV Plus launch in Spain
- CuriosityStream to Participate in Singular Research’s Summer Solstice Conference In New York City
- CuriosityStream director John Hendricks sells shares worth $578,580
- Cignal TV Partners with Curiosity to Launch Southeast Asia’s First Super Premium Bundle
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- CuriosityStream to Join Russell 2000 ® Index
- This Streaming Underdog Stock Is Up 303% in 2025: What’s Fueling CuriosityStream’s Run? - TipRanks.com
- CURI stock touches 52-week high at $6.32 amid market rally
- CuriosityStream: Climbing The Wall Of Worry (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Uber Sales Miss Estimates - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
Faixa diária
4.68 4.99
Faixa anual
1.47 7.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.64
- Open
- 4.68
- Bid
- 4.97
- Ask
- 5.27
- Low
- 4.68
- High
- 4.99
- Volume
- 719
- Mudança diária
- 7.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 89.69%
- Mudança anual
- 161.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh