通貨 / CURI
CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A
4.92 USD 0.28 (6.03%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CURIの今日の為替レートは、6.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.68の安値と4.99の高値で取引されました。
CuriosityStream Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.68 4.99
1年のレンジ
1.47 7.15
- 以前の終値
- 4.64
- 始値
- 4.68
- 買値
- 4.92
- 買値
- 5.22
- 安値
- 4.68
- 高値
- 4.99
- 出来高
- 979
- 1日の変化
- 6.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 87.79%
- 1年の変化
- 158.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K