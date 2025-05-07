クォートセクション
通貨 / CURI
CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A

4.92 USD 0.28 (6.03%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CURIの今日の為替レートは、6.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.68の安値と4.99の高値で取引されました。

CuriosityStream Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

CURI News

1日のレンジ
4.68 4.99
1年のレンジ
1.47 7.15
以前の終値
4.64
始値
4.68
買値
4.92
買値
5.22
安値
4.68
高値
4.99
出来高
979
1日の変化
6.03%
1ヶ月の変化
7.89%
6ヶ月の変化
87.79%
1年の変化
158.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K