통화 / CURI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A
5.27 USD 0.35 (7.11%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CURI 환율이 오늘 7.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.88이고 고가는 5.28이었습니다.
CuriosityStream Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CURI News
- CuriosityStream announces pricing of 7 million share secondary offering
- CuriosityStream announces secondary offering by selling stockholder
- Curiosity Inc. expands reach through new DIRECTV distribution deal
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Imax (IMAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CuriosityStream: AI Licensing Lifeline's Sustainability At Question (NASDAQ:CURI)
- CuriosityStream extends CEO Stinchcomb’s contract through 2029
- Curiosity University Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Sweden
- Sink Your Teeth Into JAWS AND CLAWS WEEK ” Only on Curiosity Stream
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- CuriosityStream confirms $0.10 special dividend record date
- Curiosity Inks Deals With France TV, Canal+, Al Jazeera, And Others in Global Push - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Curiosity Inc. signs global content licensing deals across continents
- Curiosity expands FAST service with Samsung TV Plus launch in Spain
- CuriosityStream to Participate in Singular Research’s Summer Solstice Conference In New York City
- CuriosityStream director John Hendricks sells shares worth $578,580
- Cignal TV Partners with Curiosity to Launch Southeast Asia’s First Super Premium Bundle
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- CuriosityStream to Join Russell 2000 ® Index
- This Streaming Underdog Stock Is Up 303% in 2025: What’s Fueling CuriosityStream’s Run? - TipRanks.com
- CURI stock touches 52-week high at $6.32 amid market rally
- CuriosityStream: Climbing The Wall Of Worry (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Uber Sales Miss Estimates - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
일일 변동 비율
4.88 5.28
년간 변동
1.47 7.15
- 이전 종가
- 4.92
- 시가
- 4.90
- Bid
- 5.27
- Ask
- 5.57
- 저가
- 4.88
- 고가
- 5.28
- 볼륨
- 2.117 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.11%
- 월 변동
- 15.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 101.15%
- 년간 변동율
- 177.37%
20 9월, 토요일