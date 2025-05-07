시세섹션
통화 / CURI
주식로 돌아가기

CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A

5.27 USD 0.35 (7.11%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CURI 환율이 오늘 7.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.88이고 고가는 5.28이었습니다.

CuriosityStream Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CURI News

일일 변동 비율
4.88 5.28
년간 변동
1.47 7.15
이전 종가
4.92
시가
4.90
Bid
5.27
Ask
5.57
저가
4.88
고가
5.28
볼륨
2.117 K
일일 변동
7.11%
월 변동
15.57%
6개월 변동
101.15%
년간 변동율
177.37%
20 9월, 토요일