货币 / CURI
CURI: CuriosityStream Inc - Class A
4.63 USD 0.17 (3.54%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CURI汇率已更改-3.54%。当日，交易品种以低点4.63和高点4.84进行交易。
关注CuriosityStream Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CURI新闻
- CuriosityStream announces pricing of 7 million share secondary offering
- CuriosityStream announces secondary offering by selling stockholder
- Curiosity Inc. expands reach through new DIRECTV distribution deal
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Imax (IMAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CuriosityStream: AI Licensing Lifeline's Sustainability At Question (NASDAQ:CURI)
- CuriosityStream extends CEO Stinchcomb’s contract through 2029
- Curiosity University Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Sweden
- Sink Your Teeth Into JAWS AND CLAWS WEEK ” Only on Curiosity Stream
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- CuriosityStream confirms $0.10 special dividend record date
- Curiosity Inks Deals With France TV, Canal+, Al Jazeera, And Others in Global Push - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Curiosity Inc. signs global content licensing deals across continents
- Curiosity expands FAST service with Samsung TV Plus launch in Spain
- CuriosityStream to Participate in Singular Research’s Summer Solstice Conference In New York City
- CuriosityStream director John Hendricks sells shares worth $578,580
- Cignal TV Partners with Curiosity to Launch Southeast Asia’s First Super Premium Bundle
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- CuriosityStream to Join Russell 2000 ® Index
- This Streaming Underdog Stock Is Up 303% in 2025: What’s Fueling CuriosityStream’s Run? - TipRanks.com
- CURI stock touches 52-week high at $6.32 amid market rally
- CuriosityStream: Climbing The Wall Of Worry (NASDAQ:CURI)
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Uber Sales Miss Estimates - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
日范围
4.63 4.84
年范围
1.47 7.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.80
- 开盘价
- 4.80
- 卖价
- 4.63
- 买价
- 4.93
- 最低价
- 4.63
- 最高价
- 4.84
- 交易量
- 640
- 日变化
- -3.54%
- 月变化
- 1.54%
- 6个月变化
- 76.72%
- 年变化
- 143.68%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值