CSTM: Constellium SE (France)
16.00 USD 0.75 (4.92%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CSTM para hoje mudou para 4.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.25 e o mais alto foi 16.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Constellium SE (France). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.25 16.24
Faixa anual
7.32 16.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.25
- Open
- 15.35
- Bid
- 16.00
- Ask
- 16.30
- Low
- 15.25
- High
- 16.24
- Volume
- 1.163 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 58.73%
- Mudança anual
- -1.90%
