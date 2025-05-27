通貨 / CSTM
CSTM: Constellium SE (France)
16.36 USD 1.11 (7.28%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CSTMの今日の為替レートは、7.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.25の安値と16.49の高値で取引されました。
Constellium SE (France)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSTM News
1日のレンジ
15.25 16.49
1年のレンジ
7.32 16.59
- 以前の終値
- 15.25
- 始値
- 15.35
- 買値
- 16.36
- 買値
- 16.66
- 安値
- 15.25
- 高値
- 16.49
- 出来高
- 3.884 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.30%
- 1年の変化
- 0.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K