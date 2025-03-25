Currencies / CSTM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CSTM: Constellium SE (France)
14.99 USD 0.18 (1.19%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSTM exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.98 and at a high of 15.25.
Follow Constellium SE (France) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSTM News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Constellium (CSTM) Right Now?
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Constellium extends aluminum supply partnership with Embraer
- Constellium Aims For Robust Return On Capital Growth: Shares Fairly Valued (NYSE:CSTM)
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Broadwind Energy (BWEN) This Year?
- Should Value Investors Buy Constellium (CSTM) Stock?
- Constellium stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at BMO Capital
- Constellium SE (CSTM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Constellium Q2 Revenue Up 9 Percent
- Constellium Nv earnings missed by €0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Constellium (CSTM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Constellium (CSTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Constellium completes FlexCAR project for modular vehicle design
- Constellium Honored with Three Supplier Awards from Airbus
- Supply chain fog clearing for plane suppliers, Constellium says
- Constellium to Exhibit at the 2025 Paris Air Show
- Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave Achieve Breakthrough in Full-Circular Aluminum Recycling for End-of-Life Aircraft
- Analysis-Aluminium producers in the US win from Trump’s tariffs
- Constellium Joins America Makes Project to Advance Use of Aluminum Additive Manufacturing in Defense and Aerospace
- Benchmark maintains Boeing stock Buy rating, $215 target
- NASA Visits Constellium Ravenswood to Celebrate Artemis Partnershi
- Constellium Stock Faces Challenges In Aluminum Market (NYSE:CSTM)
- Voting Results from Constellium’s 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Fidelity Freedom Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Daily Range
14.98 15.25
Year Range
7.32 16.59
- Previous Close
- 15.17
- Open
- 15.25
- Bid
- 14.99
- Ask
- 15.29
- Low
- 14.98
- High
- 15.25
- Volume
- 643
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- 7.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.71%
- Year Change
- -8.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%