CDNS: Cadence Design Systems Inc
347.27 USD 1.74 (0.50%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDNS para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 341.20 e o mais alto foi 349.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cadence Design Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
341.20 349.88
Faixa anual
221.56 376.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 349.01
- Open
- 349.88
- Bid
- 347.27
- Ask
- 347.57
- Low
- 341.20
- High
- 349.88
- Volume
- 3.763 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.07%
- Mudança anual
- 26.93%
