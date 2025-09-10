Valute / CDNS
CDNS: Cadence Design Systems Inc
370.98 USD 2.37 (0.63%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 366.56 e ad un massimo di 373.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Cadence Design Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CDNS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
366.56 373.90
Intervallo Annuale
221.56 376.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 373.35
- Apertura
- 368.52
- Bid
- 370.98
- Ask
- 371.28
- Minimo
- 366.56
- Massimo
- 373.90
- Volume
- 1.632 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 46.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.60%