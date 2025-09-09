QuotesSections
Currencies / CDNS
Back to US Stock Market

CDNS: Cadence Design Systems Inc

349.74 USD 1.78 (0.51%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CDNS exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 348.77 and at a high of 352.57.

Follow Cadence Design Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CDNS News

Daily Range
348.77 352.57
Year Range
221.56 376.35
Previous Close
351.52
Open
350.37
Bid
349.74
Ask
350.04
Low
348.77
High
352.57
Volume
1.235 K
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
1.68%
6 Months Change
38.04%
Year Change
27.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%