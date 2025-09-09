Currencies / CDNS
CDNS: Cadence Design Systems Inc
349.74 USD 1.78 (0.51%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDNS exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 348.77 and at a high of 352.57.
Follow Cadence Design Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CDNS News
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Cadence (CDNS) Stock Jumps 4.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Top Funds Etched This Long-Term In Their Brains. Then This Happened.
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Cadence Design Systems Shares Are Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On? - Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)
- Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model
- Synopsys set to wipe out 2025 gains as shares tank on China business woes
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Investors Heavily Search Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Here is What You Need to Know
- BofA downgrades Synopsys on weak outlook and Ansys costs
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- Synopsys stock price target lowered to $540 by Wolfe Research
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record-high closes as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle jumps, Fed bets steady on inflation data
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps
- S&P 500 futures hit record high ahead of inflation data; Oracle jumps
- Synopsys reports quarterly revenue below estimates, shares fall
Daily Range
348.77 352.57
Year Range
221.56 376.35
- Previous Close
- 351.52
- Open
- 350.37
- Bid
- 349.74
- Ask
- 350.04
- Low
- 348.77
- High
- 352.57
- Volume
- 1.235 K
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.04%
- Year Change
- 27.83%
