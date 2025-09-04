Moedas / BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation
82.92 USD 0.07 (0.08%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BYD para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 82.52 e o mais alto foi 83.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Boyd Gaming Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BYD Notícias
Faixa diária
82.52 83.10
Faixa anual
58.94 87.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 82.85
- Open
- 82.98
- Bid
- 82.92
- Ask
- 83.22
- Low
- 82.52
- High
- 83.10
- Volume
- 52
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.65%
- Mudança anual
- 28.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh