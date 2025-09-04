通貨 / BYD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation
83.32 USD 0.47 (0.57%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BYDの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.39の安値と83.76の高値で取引されました。
Boyd Gaming Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYD News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Ralph Lauren Executes Its Core Priorities, Outlines Long-Term View
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio on Promising Industry Trends
- 中国の自動車メーカー奇瑞が香港で12億ドルのIPOを計画
- Chinese automaker Chery plans $1.2 billion Hong Kong IPO
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- China’s BYD says to ’actively respond’ to supplier payment initiative
- Explainer-What is "involution", China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
- Analysis-BYD and Tesla set to lose most from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on China
- Global EV sales growth slows to 15% in August, research firm says
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- ’In Europe to stay’: Chinese carmakers steal a leaf from VW’s playbook
- Is Columbia Set for Growth on ACCELERATE and Brand Momentum?
- China’s BYD to produce all EVs for Europe locally by 2028, executive says
- China’s BYD to start Hungary EV plant by end-2025, executive says
- BYD to begin Hungary EV production by end of 2025
- European automakers confront tariffs, Chinese rivalry at Munich car show
- ’It’s Europe vs China’ as Chinese brands crowd Munich car show
- I’m Not Waiting For Sunnier Skies: Tesla Is A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Chinese investment doubles in Brazil, jumping to No. 3 destination
1日のレンジ
82.39 83.76
1年のレンジ
58.94 87.82
- 以前の終値
- 82.85
- 始値
- 82.98
- 買値
- 83.32
- 買値
- 83.62
- 安値
- 82.39
- 高値
- 83.76
- 出来高
- 1.308 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.26%
- 1年の変化
- 29.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K