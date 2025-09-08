QuotazioniSezioni
BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation

83.30 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BYD ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.86 e ad un massimo di 83.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Boyd Gaming Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.86 83.77
Intervallo Annuale
58.94 87.82
Chiusura Precedente
83.32
Apertura
83.31
Bid
83.30
Ask
83.60
Minimo
82.86
Massimo
83.77
Volume
1.007 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.02%
Variazione Mensile
-1.77%
Variazione Semestrale
27.23%
Variazione Annuale
29.21%
20 settembre, sabato