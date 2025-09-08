Valute / BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation
83.30 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BYD ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.86 e ad un massimo di 83.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Boyd Gaming Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.86 83.77
Intervallo Annuale
58.94 87.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.32
- Apertura
- 83.31
- Bid
- 83.30
- Ask
- 83.60
- Minimo
- 82.86
- Massimo
- 83.77
- Volume
- 1.007 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.21%
20 settembre, sabato