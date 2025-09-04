Währungen / BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation
83.32 USD 0.47 (0.57%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BYD hat sich für heute um 0.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 82.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 83.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Boyd Gaming Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
82.39 83.76
Jahresspanne
58.94 87.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 82.85
- Eröffnung
- 82.98
- Bid
- 83.32
- Ask
- 83.62
- Tief
- 82.39
- Hoch
- 83.76
- Volumen
- 1.308 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.57%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.75%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 27.26%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.24%
