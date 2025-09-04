KurseKategorien
Währungen / BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation

83.32 USD 0.47 (0.57%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BYD hat sich für heute um 0.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 82.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 83.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Boyd Gaming Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
82.39 83.76
Jahresspanne
58.94 87.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
82.85
Eröffnung
82.98
Bid
83.32
Ask
83.62
Tief
82.39
Hoch
83.76
Volumen
1.308 K
Tagesänderung
0.57%
Monatsänderung
-1.75%
6-Monatsänderung
27.26%
Jahresänderung
29.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K