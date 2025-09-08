CotationsSections
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation

83.30 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BYD a changé de -0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 82.86 et à un maximum de 83.77.

Suivez la dynamique Boyd Gaming Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
82.86 83.77
Range Annuel
58.94 87.82
Clôture Précédente
83.32
Ouverture
83.31
Bid
83.30
Ask
83.60
Plus Bas
82.86
Plus Haut
83.77
Volume
1.007 K
Changement quotidien
-0.02%
Changement Mensuel
-1.77%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.23%
Changement Annuel
29.21%
