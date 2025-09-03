货币 / BYD
BYD: Boyd Gaming Corporation
82.93 USD 0.80 (0.97%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BYD汇率已更改0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点82.53和高点83.15进行交易。
关注Boyd Gaming Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYD新闻
- Chinese automaker Chery plans $1.2 billion Hong Kong IPO
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- China’s BYD says to ’actively respond’ to supplier payment initiative
- Explainer-What is "involution", China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
- Analysis-BYD and Tesla set to lose most from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on China
- Global EV sales growth slows to 15% in August, research firm says
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- ’In Europe to stay’: Chinese carmakers steal a leaf from VW’s playbook
- Is Columbia Set for Growth on ACCELERATE and Brand Momentum?
- China’s BYD to produce all EVs for Europe locally by 2028, executive says
- China’s BYD to start Hungary EV plant by end-2025, executive says
- BYD to begin Hungary EV production by end of 2025
- European automakers confront tariffs, Chinese rivalry at Munich car show
- ’It’s Europe vs China’ as Chinese brands crowd Munich car show
- I’m Not Waiting For Sunnier Skies: Tesla Is A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Chinese investment doubles in Brazil, jumping to No. 3 destination
- Exclusive-China’s BYD cuts 2025 sales target by 16%, sources say, a sign its white-hot growth is cooling
- BYD vs. TTWO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Volkswagen draws on Polo brand name for affordable hatchback EV
- Here's Why Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a Strong Value Stock
- Should Value Investors Buy Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock?
日范围
82.53 83.15
年范围
58.94 87.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 82.13
- 开盘价
- 82.58
- 卖价
- 82.93
- 买价
- 83.23
- 最低价
- 82.53
- 最高价
- 83.15
- 交易量
- 272
- 日变化
- 0.97%
- 月变化
- -2.21%
- 6个月变化
- 26.67%
- 年变化
- 28.63%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值