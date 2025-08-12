Moedas / BXSL
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.44 USD 0.08 (0.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BXSL para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.42 e o mais alto foi 27.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXSL Notícias
Faixa diária
27.42 27.63
Faixa anual
25.89 34.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.52
- Open
- 27.60
- Bid
- 27.44
- Ask
- 27.74
- Low
- 27.42
- High
- 27.63
- Volume
- 194
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.54%
- Mudança anual
- -6.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh