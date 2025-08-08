Currencies / BXSL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.61 USD 0.12 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BXSL exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.46 and at a high of 27.82.
Follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXSL News
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock initiated at Neutral by UBS
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- 1 BDC For 10% Yield Protection, 1 For Alpha
- 2 BDCs That Should Navigate The Dividend Cutting Spree That Could Be Coming
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
- 3 Elite Stocks Yielding 8-10% That Could Be Perfect For What's Next
- 2 BDCs To Dump Before The Fed Cuts
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: 11.6% Yield, But How Safe Is The Dividend? (MSDL)
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: I Say Chances Of A Dividend Cut Are About 50/50 (BXSL)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Fidus Investment: A Clear BDC Bargain To Buy Now (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Putting Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s 11%+ Dividend Payout Under Microscope (NYSE:MSDL)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: Mediocre Earnings, Here's Our 'Soft' Hedge Move (NYSE:BXSL)
Daily Range
27.46 27.82
Year Range
25.89 34.64
- Previous Close
- 27.73
- Open
- 27.66
- Bid
- 27.61
- Ask
- 27.91
- Low
- 27.46
- High
- 27.82
- Volume
- 2.118 K
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- -7.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.02%
- Year Change
- -5.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%