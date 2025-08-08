QuotesSections
BXSL
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest

27.61 USD 0.12 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BXSL exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.46 and at a high of 27.82.

Follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
27.46 27.82
Year Range
25.89 34.64
Previous Close
27.73
Open
27.66
Bid
27.61
Ask
27.91
Low
27.46
High
27.82
Volume
2.118 K
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
-7.47%
6 Months Change
-15.02%
Year Change
-5.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%