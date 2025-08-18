Devises / BXSL
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.73 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BXSL a changé de -1.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.62 et à un maximum de 28.27.
Suivez la dynamique Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BXSL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
27.62 28.27
Range Annuel
25.89 34.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.07
- Ouverture
- 28.23
- Bid
- 27.73
- Ask
- 28.03
- Plus Bas
- 27.62
- Plus Haut
- 28.27
- Volume
- 4.425 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.65%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.36%
20 septembre, samedi