CotationsSections
Devises / BXSL
Retour à Actions

BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest

27.73 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BXSL a changé de -1.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.62 et à un maximum de 28.27.

Suivez la dynamique Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BXSL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
27.62 28.27
Range Annuel
25.89 34.64
Clôture Précédente
28.07
Ouverture
28.23
Bid
27.73
Ask
28.03
Plus Bas
27.62
Plus Haut
28.27
Volume
4.425 K
Changement quotidien
-1.21%
Changement Mensuel
-7.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
-14.65%
Changement Annuel
-5.36%
20 septembre, samedi