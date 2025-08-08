货币 / BXSL
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.67 USD 0.15 (0.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BXSL汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点27.49和高点27.74进行交易。
关注Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXSL新闻
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock initiated at Neutral by UBS
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- 1 BDC For 10% Yield Protection, 1 For Alpha
- 2 BDCs That Should Navigate The Dividend Cutting Spree That Could Be Coming
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
- 3 Elite Stocks Yielding 8-10% That Could Be Perfect For What's Next
- 2 BDCs To Dump Before The Fed Cuts
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: 11.6% Yield, But How Safe Is The Dividend? (MSDL)
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: I Say Chances Of A Dividend Cut Are About 50/50 (BXSL)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Fidus Investment: A Clear BDC Bargain To Buy Now (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Putting Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s 11%+ Dividend Payout Under Microscope (NYSE:MSDL)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: Mediocre Earnings, Here's Our 'Soft' Hedge Move (NYSE:BXSL)
日范围
27.49 27.74
年范围
25.89 34.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.52
- 开盘价
- 27.59
- 卖价
- 27.67
- 买价
- 27.97
- 最低价
- 27.49
- 最高价
- 27.74
- 交易量
- 1.302 K
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- -7.27%
- 6个月变化
- -14.84%
- 年变化
- -5.56%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值