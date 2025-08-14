Valute / BXSL
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.73 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BXSL ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.62 e ad un massimo di 28.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BXSL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.62 28.27
Intervallo Annuale
25.89 34.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.07
- Apertura
- 28.23
- Bid
- 27.73
- Ask
- 28.03
- Minimo
- 27.62
- Massimo
- 28.27
- Volume
- 4.425 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.36%
20 settembre, sabato