BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
28.07 USD 0.55 (2.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BXSLの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.42の安値と28.12の高値で取引されました。
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
27.42 28.12
1年のレンジ
25.89 34.64
- 以前の終値
- 27.52
- 始値
- 27.60
- 買値
- 28.07
- 買値
- 28.37
- 安値
- 27.42
- 高値
- 28.12
- 出来高
- 4.271 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.60%
- 1年の変化
- -4.20%
