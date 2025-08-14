クォートセクション
通貨 / BXSL
株に戻る

BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest

28.07 USD 0.55 (2.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BXSLの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.42の安値と28.12の高値で取引されました。

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BXSL News

1日のレンジ
27.42 28.12
1年のレンジ
25.89 34.64
以前の終値
27.52
始値
27.60
買値
28.07
買値
28.37
安値
27.42
高値
28.12
出来高
4.271 K
1日の変化
2.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.93%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.60%
1年の変化
-4.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K